DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the men who robbed a Des Peres gas station.
According to police, two men with guns and wearing masks came into the Shell station on Manchester, just west of Interstate 270 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
After stealing an unknown amount of cash, the robbers got into a waiting car being driven by a third suspect.
No one was injured.
No surveillance images of the suspects have been released.
