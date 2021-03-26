ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was fatally shot after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer in St. Charles County early Friday.
A St. Charles County officer was called to Castlio Elementary School at 1020 Dingledine Road shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of an armed suicidal subject. The officer on the scene contacted the subject, who then pointed a gun at the officer, according to police. The officer then fired his service weapon, hitting the man.
After the shooting, police said the officer administered life-saving aid until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was not injured.
No other details have been released. St. Charles County police said the investigation remains active.
