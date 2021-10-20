ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Mehlville High School principal informed students' families and staff Wednesday about a student who posted pictures online of a handgun.
That student was not allowed on campus Wednesday according to a statement from principal Jason Landherr. The statement said administrators believed another student might have the handgun and recovered it from them Wednesday morning.
The gun was unloaded but had bullets along with it.
The school's statement said the school is not aware of any specific threats against someone at the school. St. Louis County police were notified, the statement added.
"I realize this is a very concerning situation for our school community," Landherr said in the statement. "School safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to address any concerns that are brought to our attention. Whenever something like this happens, we work closely with our School Resource Officer and St. Louis County Police to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff."
