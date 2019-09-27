NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A student brought a loaded gun and marijuana to Hazelwood Central High School Friday, the district says.
A teacher saw something in the student’s backpack, which was on the floor and not with the student at the time, and alerted a school resource officer.
The district says the officer then found a loaded gun and marijuana in the student’s bag.
Police were called to the school where they arrested the student, who officers say is a 16-year-old.
Parents were notified about the incident.
