HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student at Hazelwood West High School was pulled out of school Friday morning after a gun was discovered in his backpack.
Administrators received a tip from another student about the weapon. The notified police and removed the student from class.
The gun was not loaded, but there was a magazine inside the backpack.
The student was removed from the school campus by police and now faces a discipline hearing. The student faces suspension and/or expulsion.
