ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The North County Police Cooperative is working to reunite a stolen gun with its owner.
Police said the gun was reported stolen in the summer of 1975!
Thursday, the department said the revolver was found by night watch in the Pine Lawn Precinct in the possession of a convicted felon. The suspect was taken into custody.
