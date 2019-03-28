FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Florissant Police Department is investigating after a pistol was discovered on a playground at Robinwood Elementary school Wednesday morning.
According to a letter from the school district, a student's grandparent discovered the gun on the playground and gave it to a staff member who then notified a Florissant police officer who was patrolling the area.
Police determined the gun was a non-functioning start pistol and therefore not a threat to anyone.
The school district along with police assured parents that the students were safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.