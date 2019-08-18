ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men got into an argument early Sunday morning and a handgun was discharged near a one-year-old in St. Louis City, police said.
A 49-year-old man produced a handgun and attempted to strike a 27-year-old man with it when the handgun was discharged. The 27-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head.
Police said the incident happened at 3:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cass in the Carr Square neighborhood. The incident was labeled as first-degree assault and endangering welfare.
The one-year-old girl was not injured during the altercation and the 27-year-old was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was taken into custody with no incident.
No additional information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.