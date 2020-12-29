OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Overland.
Police told News 4 two men were engaged in a gun battle at Huntington Avenue and Cedar Glen Drive before 8 a.m.
Both men were taken to the hospital following the shooting. One of the men was later pronounced dead, police said.
The shooting does not appear to be random, officers said.
