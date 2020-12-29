OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a Wednesday morning shooting in Overland.
Police told News 4 the two men were engaged in a gun battle at Huntington Avenue and Cedar Glen Drive before 8 a.m.
Both men were taken to the hospital. One of the men's injuries is considered life-threatening, according to police.
The shooting does not appear to be random, officers said.
News 4 will update this story as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.