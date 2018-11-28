FILE = This undated file photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, Va. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Torres, charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old Muslim girl as she walked to a mosque with friends. Torres is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled for a hearing Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.(Fairfax County Police Department via AP)