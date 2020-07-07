ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday St. Louis City and St. Louis County officials are expected to send reopening guidance to school districts, which means classrooms will look a little different this fall.
A big part of that will be masks.
County and City leaders say face coverings will be required in school buildings and on buses.
The reopening guidance was created this summer by health officials and superintendents to help each district craft its own reopening plan. Those individual plans will be announced on July 20.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said superintendents are being very flexible with their plans, and in many cases, will still offer virtual learning to those who choose to use it.
He added parents should expect both masks and social distancing guidelines.
"There will be new guidelines for student athletics, there will be new guidelines for assemblies, all these things will be consistent with the fundamental principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and staying home when you're sick," he said.
Rockwood School District conducted a community feedback survey which said the majority of parents who responded had some level of comfort with sending their students back in the fall.
According to the survey, about three percent said they plan to keep their children home.
