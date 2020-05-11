ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said her office is preparing to release guidelines for businesses and patrons ahead of May 18 business openings in the city and St. Louis County.
The mayor said her team is finalizing the plans and they should be released by Monday afternoon. The plan will be guidance for both city and county businesses.
In the city, both bars and restaurants will be allowed to open and will have to follow the same protocols around social distancing.
Krewson said she believes pools will be closed for the majority of the summer.
As soon as the guidelines are released, we'll post them here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.