Guess who's back? Budweiser teases preview of 2022 Super Bowl commercial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Clydesdale horses will gallop back to your TV screens during the Super Bowl this year. Budweiser will once again have a commercial slot during the event.
Budweiser's Clydesdale horses have become synonymous with the Super Bowl. Last year was the first time in 37 years when the beer company didn’t advertise during the big game Budweiser shifted the money that would've been spent on the commercial slot to support "critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness."
The brand wanted to "be proactive" in promoting vaccine awareness since it will eventually lead back to normalcy, Vice President of Marketing Monica Rustgi in an interview with CNN.
