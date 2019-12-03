Guerrilla Street Food to open Delmar location this week

Guerilla Street Food serves up fast-casual Filipino food.

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOV.com) – Guerrilla Street Food will be closing one of their locations.

In response to a tweet about Schneithorst’s Restaurant & Bar closing, the restaurant announced they would be closing their St. Charles location.

Guerrilla Street Food opened at Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade in St. Charles in 2018. A closing date has not been announced.

Guerrilla Street Food will still have locations in South Grand, East Loop, The Hill and Maryland Heights in addition to their food truck.

