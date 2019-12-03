ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOV.com) – Guerrilla Street Food will be closing one of their locations.
In response to a tweet about Schneithorst’s Restaurant & Bar closing, the restaurant announced they would be closing their St. Charles location.
This is true. Sometimes, no matter how great your food is, how much you improve, innovate, how good your hospitality is, you still don’t get supported. Examples abound but Vista, Publico, Porano stand out.We’re closing our St. Charles spot for this very reason. pic.twitter.com/tpzy5LVYdm— Guerrilla Streetfood (@guerrillastreet) November 30, 2019
Guerrilla Street Food opened at Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade in St. Charles in 2018. A closing date has not been announced.
Guerrilla Street Food will still have locations in South Grand, East Loop, The Hill and Maryland Heights in addition to their food truck.
