ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Guerilla Street Food is closing two of its locations.
The locations being closed are at 3559 Arsenal Street in Tower Grove East and 11658 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. The Tower Grove East location will close on Feb. 9 after service while the Maryland Heights location is already closed.
“We expanded pretty aggressively in 2019 and it was disappointment after disappointment,” co-owner Brian Hardesty said.
In addition, Hardesty and co-owner Joel Crespo are looking for someone to take over their lease at 6120 Delmar Blvd. In the meantime, the Delmar location will remain open.
Hardesty told News 4 they anticipated their Delmar location to be the busiest, but it didn’t pan out that way.
Hardesty and Crespo hit the streets with their renovated truck featuring Fillipino-inspired food in 2011. Guerilla Street Food then expanded to multiple brick-and-mortar locations across the St. Louis region.
Hardesty said they don’t blame anyone but themselves for the reasons behind the closures.
“I don’t think this is a St. Louis problem, it’s an us problem. I blame our decisions, overextending ourselves and expanding so fast,” he said.
Guerilla Street Food’s Webster Groves location at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue and the location inside 2nd Shift Brewing at 1601 Sublette Avenue on the Hill will remain open.
“If we can survive, the food truck will be out in full force in late March,” said Hardesty.
