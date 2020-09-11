WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a fatal hit-and-run in the Metro East.
A headless body was found in a weeded area on Interstate 64 and mile marker 5 near Washington Park, Illinois before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Viewers told News 4 they could see the head lying on the road.
Illinois State Police told News 4 the death was the result of a hit-and-run.
While police are on the scene, only one eastbound lane of the interstate is open to traffic.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional details are released.
