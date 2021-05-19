ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are finding that a growing number of doctors are prescribing opioids to treat COVID long-haul symptoms.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly with Washington University said a long-hauler is considered anyone who experiences symptoms for longer than 30 days following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The World Health Organization estimates about one in every 10 people who develop COVID-19 will have long-haul symptoms.
“It really can affect nearly every organ in the body, the heart, lungs, brain. It can provoke blood clots, it can result or manifest new or onset diabetes, it can affect the kidneys, liver," Al-Aly said. “It can effect nearly every organ in the body.”
Through his research, Dr. Al-Aly found about one percent of COVID long-haulers are being prescribed opioids to treat their symptoms. While that number may not sound high, Al-Aly said it’s concerning.
“That is really alarming to us, we’ve lived through the horror of the opioid crisis over the last several years and I think the medical profession has done a good job the last couple of years trying to deescalate or reduce the burden of opioid use. What we don’t want to see if a spike in opioid use in these patients,” Al-Aly said.
Doctors advise patients try using Tylenol or Advil before turning to opioids. If opioids are the last resort, Dr. Al-Aly recommends following a treatment plan, only using them for a short period of time and in the lowest dose possible.
‘We’re not saying we shouldn’t be addressing or treating pain, we absolutely should and must, but we’re saying exploring alternatives is the right way to go here,” Al-Aly said.
