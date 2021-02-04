ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Missouri receives about 85,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every week, and the director of Missouri's Health and Senior Services, Dr. Randall Williams, said that is not enough to start vaccinating teachers.

"When we compare a teacher to a 70-year-old with heart disease, the biology of the disease is that it affects certain people differently," Williams said. "Until we have more vaccine is to get it in the arms of the people most likely to get sick when they have COVID-19."

Right now in Missouri, people in phase 1A and phase 1B tier 1 and 2 can get shots. That group includes first responders, law enforcement, those 65 or older, and anyone with underlying conditions.

Teachers are next in line for the vaccine, though Kirkwood School's superintendent, Dr. David Ulrich, thinks educators should be bumped up.

“The way to get our students back in classes, the way to keep our teachers and staff members as safe as possible, then more broadly to get our economy back open is to get vaccines in people’s arms," said Ulrich.

Ulrich said more than 85% of his staff wants the shot.

“Teachers are on the front line. Their social and emotional needs are there as well so we have to take care of our children and make sure that our staff who are caring for them everyday that they are well too," said Hardin-Bartley, superintendent for University City's School District.

This comes as the director of the Centers for Disease Control said schools can safely reopen without vaccinating teachers.

Williams is hoping the Johnson and Johnson vaccine gets approved. If that happens, he anticipates Missouri receiving 500,000 doses of that vaccine per month.