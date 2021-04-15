ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Speeding is one of the biggest issues on the interstates in the St. Louis Metro, which can lead to aggressive driving and other incidents. Now, there's growing concern about shootings on the interstate.
News 4 is learning more about the latest shooting that took the life of a woman on I-70 Wednesday near the Madison exit just north of downtown. Friends and family identify the victim as Tasha Cole, a mother, also known as "Lala."
“That’s so devastating. I’m sorry that that happened," said Paulette Parks, who frequently drives on I-70. “It’s very sad, very sad. Very frightening.”
News4 has reported on at least eight shootings in the last year on Interstate 70 just within a 4.5 mile stretch from Union Boulevard to just north of downtown.
Highway crime is an issue in the metro. St. Louis County police said they responded to 16 assaults with firearms on I-70, I-64, and I-44 in 2020.
Parks said she was scared for her life after someone threw a rock off an overpass on I-70 last year, cracking her windshield.
“I don’t think 70 is anymore dangerous than any other highway it’s just something that happens and when you find that person that decides to do that type of stuff it will be over," said Parks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it does not routinely patrol I-70 in the city, though a spokesperson said as of April 1, highway patrol has started periodic enforcement at the request of the St. Louis City police chief and governor Mike Parson.
News4 asked St. Louis City mayor-elect Tishaura Jones about her plans to address the violence.
“We have to bring all the prevention tools to the toolbox and bring those onto the table so we can only have one mayor at a time so please know that this is something that we will absolutely be taking a look at. We have make sure that we use all of the methods to keep all St. Louisans safe," said Jones.
