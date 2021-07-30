ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Centers for Disease Control's ban on evictions, which went into place September 2020, will end July 31. The ban was supposed to expire at the end of 2020, but was extended four times.
The lift of the eviction ban means thousands of St. Louisans could be forced out of their homes.
“It’s gonna be rough. It’s really gonna be rough," said a North County woman who asked News 4 to not reveal her identity.
She works in home health care and said she's struggled to find enough clients over the last year to pay her landlord rent every month.
“Even if it’s $100, $200, you know at least they know you’re trying… some people don’t do that," she said.
She's been renting her home for about a year and hopes to stay.
“My landlord is working with me, they’re trying to hold on, trying to work with me because I understand they have mortgages and stuff that they have to pay too and they can’t have anyone living on their property for free," the woman said.
She's getting help through the St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council or EHOC.
“They want to know what happens next. We’ve heard this is gonna end, that there’s not another extension anticipated and there’s not any indication that there’s going to be any local moratorium to help protect people that are impacted right now," said Melissa Pashia with EHOC.
Pashia helps with the organization's eviction defense program, started in August 2020 to help people facing eviction during the pandemic.
“The funding that we have is so very limited it really will not make a huge impact when people owing 12 to maybe 15 months of rent," said Pashia.
A last ditch effort from the U.S. House of Representatives Friday to extend the moratorium through the end of the year failed.
“It’s hard, but you just gotta keep going, can’t give up," the woman said.
On the flip side, the eviction ban has made an impact on landlords. One landlord said tenants have maintained employment and were not furloughed, but have refused to pay rent for over a year.
EHOC will help host a rental assistance application clinic on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21 at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. This event will help St. Louis City residents apply for rental assistance.
