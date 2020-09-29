ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parlor and Takashima Records have remained shuttered since June when allegations of sexual assault and harassment rocked the Grove neighborhood, but now owner Sean Baltzell says he hopes to reopen them after making changes.
"We’ve taken this time to reflect and to look at our staff, our team, our ownership group and we’ve made some major changes,” said Baltzell in his first interview since allegations reverberated across social media.
Baltzell owns three businesses in the Grove: Parlor, Takashima Records and Tower Classic Tattoo. His name, along with several others associated with businesses in the Grove, were mentioned in posts on Twitter, Reddit and Instagram.
When asked if he committed sexual assault or harassment, Baltzell denies the accusations.
“Absolutely not. Period,” said Baltzell.
But he says an internal investigation at his businesses found there was truth to some allegations circulated on social media.
“We realized we had some bad actors. A few of our partners, who we couldn’t get behind their actions, and for that they’ve been removed from the company,” said Baltzell.
He would not name which partners he was referring to or expand on what their investigation found.
News 4 reached out to investigators and right now, no one has been charged in connection to allegations in the Grove.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Metropolitan Police searched records for the past year and says there have been no cases opened.
“Our Sex Crimes Supervisor advised that they have not received/handled anything like you are describing,” Officer Michelle Woodling responded.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office said they also have not received any information to charge anyone in these cases. But CAO spokesperson Allison Hawk says that doesn’t mean incidents did not happen. They urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward.
RAINN, the nation’s leading organization against sexual violence says only one of four sexual assaults are ever reported to police.
In St. Louis, Safe Connections is an organization that supports survivors of sexual violence. Their 24-hour hotline is 314-531-2003.
Baltzell says he supports victims, but says he was a victim of a “social media mob.”
"I feel like in 72 hours the judge and jury of social media spoke,” said Baltzell.
It’s why he has now filed a multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against several business partners and people who shared information on social media.
According to the lawsuit, “in these messages were statements that Sean Baltzell, was a rapist, a predator of women, and a conveyor of sexual disease. These messages were disseminated in Saint Louis, Missouri and as a result severely damaged the Plaintiff. Defendants’ messages, taken individually and in their totality, are defamatory, slanderous, libelous and malicious.”
Baltzell says he is ready for his day in court but is also ready to move forward.
"We’re focused on continuing to enrich the Grove and reopen these businesses and be part of the conversation and be part of change,” he said.
After allegations resounded on social media, an organization called STL Against Sexual Assault was formed. The group was part of the creation of a mural on Manchester that reads “consent is my love language.” It was created to show support for survivors of sexual assault.
“In response to the announcement that businesses will be reopening in The Grove that employ and support abusers, STL Against Sexual Assault asks the community to stand with us and show support for survivors. We do not support their reopening,” said a spokesperson for the organization.
News 4 reached out to several of the people named in the lawsuit filed by Baltzell. We are waiting for a response.
Baltzell says there is not a date yet set for reopening his bars due to coronavirus restrictions.
