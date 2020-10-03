ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In one month, Marikay Roberts will vote in her first election. She’s in her 50s.
“It empowers you,” said Roberts who has spent much of her adult life in and out of prison for shoplifting charges.
“This will be my first election I’ve ever participated in,” she said.
Now she’s helping others with the group, All of Us or None.
The organization works to help formerly and currently incarcerated people. They held a free notary drive-in on Saturday.
“I think the process is the most confusing part,” said Pastor Richard Jackson. Jackson was once in the same boat and now works to educate others of their rights.
In Missouri, those previously incarcerated can vote once they complete parole or probation. The exception is those who have been convicted of an election offense, whether felony or misdemeanor, are not allowed to vote.
In other states like Illinois, felons can vote while on probation and parole. Similar bills have been introduced in Missouri but have not gained traction..
Jackson and Roberts both say they hope others realize voting gives them a voice.
“It gives me a voice back in the community to say what I want to say, at least I have the opportunity to vote for this person or that issue,” said Jackson.
The last day to register in Missouri is on October 7. Here’s how to register.
If you plan to vote by mail, your ballot must be notarized. The STL Notary Coordination has created a list of places around town offering notary services. October 21 is the deadline to request a mail-in application.
