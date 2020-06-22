UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group led by the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization is seeking to rename a portion of Delmar Boulevard in University City.
The stretch of road would be named the "George Floyd Divide," in honor of the man killed during an arrest in Minneapolis that led to protests across the country.
The group will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce their plans, which will be help outside the University City Police Department on Sgt. Mike King Drive. A portion of Delmar was named Mike King Drive after the officer was killed in the line of duty several years ago.
