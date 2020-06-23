UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group led by the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization is seeking to rename Delmar Boulevard, which stretches from downtown St. Louis into University City.
The group wants it to be renamed the "George Floyd Divide," in honor of the man killed during an arrest in Minneapolis that led to protests across the country.
"Anyone who accepts naming a street for a policeman killed by a civilian should also agree to name a street after a civilian killed by a policeman," said Tamila Turner with Green Party St. Louis.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen members Meghan Greene and Jesse Yodd support the idea, however it would be up to St. Louis County to change the name of the street since it's located in University City.
"It’s nothing negative about Delmar at all. It’s about, actually it’s the opposite. It’s the beauty behind it. If you’re gonna name and change a name in honoring somebody, this would probably be the best street in St. Louis to name is after," said Melvin White with Beloved Streets of America, one of the groups that supports changing the name.
The group will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce their plans, which will be held outside the University City Police Department on Sgt. Mike King Drive, after the officer killed in the line of duty in 2008.
“I think it’s a good idea. I think it will be a good reminder for people coming around and thinking about the situation that happened and the change that still needs to be done," said Olivia Copeland, who frequents the Delmar Loop.
Joe Edwards, who owns multiple businesses in the Loop and has been dubbed the area's unofficial mayor, said the neighborhood is a great example of diversity.
"It's wonderful to see all of the diversity. It's wonderful to see all the women that own businesses and minorities that own businesses and buildings and how everybody gets along," he said.
However, Edwards does not have an opinion on the name change.
"I haven't thought about it enough to really decide," he said. "I think it's wonderful that people are talking about everything."
