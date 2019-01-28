ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday, the group 'Better Together’ will reveal their plan to merge St. Louis City and County.

The group has been studying a possible merger since 2013.

Sources told News 4, the group’s plan calls for one mayor instead of a city mayor and county executive. Municipal mayors would still be in place but would reportedly lose a lot of their authority.

In addition, police departments would be consolidated, and court systems and roadways would be under one unified umbrella, according to the sources.

One of the biggest pushbacks of the plan is that there would need to be a statewide vote, meaning voters in Kansas City, Rolla and Springfield could decide the fate of the St. Louis region.

Recently, area mayors formed their own group, with their own plan, in opposition to Monday’s unveiling.

‘Better Together’ plans to reveal their plan at 10 a.m. News 4 will update this story with their plan when it is made available.