ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's tradition for this crew to run and chug in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Run. A keg on wheels has been this friend groups running partner for 11 years now.
“This is originally a shopping cart that we acquired years and years ago,” Darren Dodd said. “It's been slowly modified now. It has a set of numadic tires on it. It has a deep cycle battery underneath it with a marine speaker, as well as four 6 1/2 inches. Mounted speakers and then obviously the awesome paint job and the keg.”
They value this running partner so much that the crafted keg gets its own bib and registration number.
They actually run with the cart but they don't take their runtime too seriously anymore.
“Now that most of us are in our 30s, it's more just see if we can survive the five miles,” said.
Pat Beckham said this year’s race also coincided with her birthday.
“Happy birthday to me!,” Beckham said.
The weather proved well for all of the runners.
Beckham said sun helps them survive the five miles which she says is harder than it looks.
“It's a little hilly but we'll get through it,” Beckham said. “The momentum carries you around here, it's a fun race.”
More than 8,000 runners participated this year.
Race Director Billy Tomber says registration for the race funds the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“The whole idea is we consider that our gift to city of St. Louis, the couple hundred thousand people come down here and our runners help fund that,” Tomber said.
So this race keeps the parade tradition running.
