ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A group of St. Louis pastors and ministers want to make sure juvenile offenders have a future, so they’re urging immediate enforcement of a recently passed bill.
The “Raise the Age Law” won’t go into effect until 2021 and moves 17-year-old offenders into the juvenile justice system instead of adult court.
Metropolitan Congregations United is asking that 17-year-olds in adult custody right now be allowed to continue their education. The group says the community risks losing another generation if they don’t’ get young black men and women out of prison.
“Of course a violent crime, that's looked at differently. Even in that, there’s a root to that as well. Again we need to be thinking about transformative ways in which we address our youth committing crimes or finding themselves in trouble. just sending them to jail is not the answer,” said Kristian Blakmon with the Campaign for Youth Justice
The call is ahead of a public meeting Sunday at Vashon High School. The “Raise the Age Law” will be the primary issue discussed, along with voting rights for former convicts.
