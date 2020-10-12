SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Today is the first time in 140 years that a statue named after Christopher Columbus no longer sits in Tower Grove Park.
The park's board removed the statue of the Italian explorer in June after racial and social unrest brought it back into the spotlight.
The board says it "symbolized a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities."
In honor of Columbus Day, the St. Louis Forever Rosary Coalition prayed and placed a cross where the statue once stood. They say Christians should be thankful for Columbus.
"Our ancestors were not perfect, I don't think Columbus was perfect, I know he wasn't perfect, but I think he was a good man in fact and despite the failings he may have had he was a brave man," said Andrew Thompson Briggs with St. Louis Forever Rosary Coalition.
The coalition says they're praying the statue will be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.