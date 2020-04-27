ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group of volunteers is helping those who are in their homes, but struggling to get food and medicine amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saint Louis Quarantine Support has been making hundreds of deliveries for the past month and a half. The group says in the past week, it has seen a huge increase in the number of people that are requesting help.
One volunteer says he has been dropping off groceries for a woman he doesn't know, but he knows she needs help.
"It's a scary time right now. A lot of people need help during this. I'm in a position right now where I can help out other people," said volunteer Jared Flood.
Monday he helped out Mosezetta Lee.
"It's like a miracle, it really is. It's amazing," Lee said.
Lee has arthritis and has a difficult time getting around. She's an advocate for volunteering and does volunteer work herself.
"When I was able to get around, I was a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society, a volunteer for domestic women," said Lee.
The group's Facebook page says, "We are neighbors showing up when we can, with what we can, to take care of our neighbors. Perhaps today, you can offer help; perhaps next week, you need to ask for help."
"We all have a responsibility to do what we can, and to help in whatever way we can. We're all members of the community right now. This is how I can help. Right now," said Jacob Walker with the group.
The volunteers come from all walks of life. Many are young and are activists around St. Louis looking to better the community.
"So, we've been involved in various community projects and activism before this and we all just know each other. We're kind of a tight-knit community," said Walker.
"We never know who we're gonna need because we don't know what was going to happen. So, I'm so grateful today for the volunteers for the quarantine support group. I'm just totally grateful," said Lee.
While the group began 40 days ago, roughly 45 percent of its deliveries have been in the last 10 days. For more information, click here.
