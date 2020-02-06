MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A group of suspected burglars is facing charges connected to around 200 crimes in the Metro East over the past month.
Multiple agencies were investigating reports of vehicle burglaries in Madison County, Jersey County and Macoupin County during mid-late January and February. The influx of burglaries had common denominators and there was evidence that reportedly linked them together, which included small items taken from unlocked vehicles. However, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said in some of the crimes a vehicle was stolen, or a gun was taken from inside of a car.
Investigators from Alton, Jerseyville, Jersey County and Madison County found one of the stolen vehicles and took some of the suspects into custody. Authorities also said they found a stolen car, gun, around 1.5 pounds of illegal marijuana and $5,600.
The tri-county investigation led to the arrest of Shane M. Carney, 18, Sean A. Breeden, 18, and Timothy D. Sunderland, 21, all of Granite City. There was also a fourth suspect who was not identified by police because they were a minor. The group is believed to be behind a “conservative estimated 200 vehicle burglaries” within the last month in the area, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sunderland has been charged with 11 counts of burglary and one count of possessing a stolen vehicle. Breeden was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of possessing a stolen vehicle. Carney was charged with 12 counts of burglary and one count of possessing a stolen vehicle. Each of their bonds was set at $100,000.
As of Thursday morning, Carney, Sunderland and the juvenile were not in police custody.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a large majority of the crimes the group is alleged to be behind were either unreported or unknown to the victims because there was no forced entry made on the vehicles. Deputies are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and not leave guns, keys or valuables inside.
Last week, the sheriff’s office released several surveillance videos showing some of the crimes in hopes that the public could help identify the suspects.
