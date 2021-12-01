JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A group of Missourians have launched a campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
Legal Missouri 2022 is working to get a measure on next year’s ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. At least 18 states, including Illinois, have legalized recreational marijuana.
Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri. Currently, more than 146,000 Missourians have patient or caregiver licenses for medical marijuana.
