BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One thing is for certain, this pandemic has given many people perspective. Interactions we took for granted are no longer easily accessible.
A group of seniors in Central Missouri realized that and quickly adjusted their breakfast plans.
A group of Boonville seniors have met each morning over breakfast for more than 20 years. Their bond is stronger than their morning coffee.
“One of my best old buddies is 94, and I’m 84,” Bob Bail said.
When the pandemic forced McDonald’s to close its dining area, the group got creative to keep coming together.
“We didn’t like it but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get together and have a conversation,” Don Arnold said.
They brought chairs and set up in the parking lot. They even brought their pets into the breakfast club.
Their scenery might have changed slightly but the one thing that hasn’t changed in this group’s 20 plus years together is their sense of community.
“Some mornings if I don’t come I really miss them. They’re dear to my heart,” Diana Thomas said.
