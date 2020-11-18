ST.. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several St. Louis-area restaurants are urging St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to reconsider a ban on indoor dining that was put in place to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
The video was released Wednesday and includes the owners of Walnut Grill, Bar Napoli, Herbie's and employees various bars and restaurants.
The restaurant owners and workers featured in the video discuss how banning indoor dining will have a devastating impact on them financially and talk about the safety precautions they are taking in light of COVID-19.
The owners and workers are asking to talk with Page about finding an alternative solution that keeps restaurants open and keeps people safe. The video features the hashtags #statysafestayopen #saverestaurants
The video was released the same day as dozens of restaurants filed a lawsuit against Page for his order to ban indoor dining. The establishments featured in the video are not part of the suit.
