ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a group of people at gunpoint near Tower Grove Park Saturday night.
Just past 7 p.m., two woman and two men, all between the ages of 24-30, were exiting a 2013 Kia Optima in the 3700 block of Juniata when an armed man approached and demanded their money.
As the victims were handing over their money, police said the 20-year-old suspect then demanded their car keys. The man then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Officers later found the car in the 5300 block of Oriole near Pine Lawn with the 20-year-old suspect inside the car. Police said the carjacker ran out the car but he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
No one was injured during the carjacking.
