MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A business owner in St. Louis County and his attorney, Bevis Schock, are threatening to file a lawsuit challenging the extended stay-at-home orders in St. Louis County and City.
The owner of the Anytime Fitness in Manchester and Schock said the local governments have no legal right to impose stricter orders than the state.
The gym owner said he began following social distancing guidelines a couple of weeks before St. Louis County issued its stay-at-home order. He said he limited the number of customers, restricted them to just one area and wiped down the equipment after every use. Now he’ll do the same thing.
For weeks now, Governor Mike Parson has said that cities and counties have the right to impose tougher restrictions and for longer, but the gym owner's attorney said the governor is wrong.
"I am asking Mayor Krewson and Sam Page to open up these communities, and we're not anti science, all we're saying is that the head scientist for the state under our system of law trumps the scientists who work locally,” Schock said. “And I'm not saying they know more or less or anybody smarter or anybody else. All I'm saying is, that's the law, the head state scientist is in charge here.”
Schock said if County Executive Page and St. Louis Mayor Krewson don't agree to allow businesses to reopen on the state's timetable, he'll find a lawsuit on Monday.
