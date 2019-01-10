SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are searching for a group of armed thieves who robbed a South City bar Wednesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to The Mack Bar & Grill on Macklind Avenue for a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police that three men armed with guns entered the bar during normal business hours demanding money.

According to the bar's website, the business closes its doors at 1:30 a.m.

Police said the men took off with an undisclosed amount of money. It is unknown if anyone was injured during the robbery.

News 4 crews on the scene spotted a window that had been boarded up but couldn't confirm if it was damaged during the robbery.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.