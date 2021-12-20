Group hopes to reverse St. Louis City ward reduction

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local activist group is opposing the plan to reduce the number of wards in St. Louis City from 28 to 14.

Supporters of the "Keep 28 Campaign" say the ward reduction dilutes Black leaders' voices. They are launching a petition to put ward reduction back on the city ballot because they argue that voters did not understand the ramifications when they voted to reduce the number of wards nearly 10 years ago.

A redistricting map with fewer wards was approved last week by the Board of Aldermen after a series of public meetings. There are around 21,500 residents in each of the 14 wards. The map has seven minority preference wards and seven white preference wards.

