ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department says they got a guarantee from the state that a steady stream of vaccines will be coming in weekly.
The health department will use fire district personnel in the county to vaccinate about 700 residents and 300 staff members of group homes over the next several weeks. These people did not qualify for a federal program that vaccinated most residents of long-term care facilities.
“We certainly can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we can start to see the reality that vaccine supply is going to start to improve and we are going to continue to vaccinate more people,” said Christoper Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department.
After the group homes have been vaccinated, the county plans to use the new partnership to give vaccines to home-bound residents.
