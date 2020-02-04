ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been 10 years, but it never gets easier for Kathi Arbani, who’s son Kevin died from an overdose at 21.
“I think about him every single day,” she said.
It’s what pushes her to advocate for laws to help put an end to the opioid epidemic. She and hundreds of others will drive to Jefferson City Wednesday to meet with lawmakers in hopes of educating them and advocating for bills like the Syringe Access Program, also known as clean needle exchange.
“Dead people don’t recover and Hepatitis C is the number one infectious disease killer in this country,” said Chad Sabora, the executive director of MO Network.
The bill would give drug users clean needles in the hopes of stopping the spread of diseases and give users a chance at treatment options.
Sabora has advocated for the bill for the last four years. It has made its way out of the House, but failed to makes its way out of the Senate. They’re hopeful this is the year it passes.
Opponents say it enables users, but that was a similar argument against Narcan which is now used daily by first responders.
