ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is working to register more people for the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
For months, local seniors have voiced their concerns and frustrations with signing up for get the vaccine since most health departments require people to register online. The Women Pandemic Resistance Group plans to make sure no one is left behind in Missouri's vaccination program.
The group will knock on doors in the neighborhoods north of Delmar in the 63112 zip code including the Skinker-Debaliviere, Debaliviere Place, West End, Hamilton Heights neighborhoods. They will venture out to parts of Wells-Goodfellow and Visitation Park area of north St. Louis. Volunteers will also highlight the city's new telephone hotline for vaccine registration.
