WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – For many little girls, dressing up like a princess, meeting a bunch of princesses and even having a princess party is like a dream come true.
But for one special little girl battling cancer like a warrior, Sunday was about so much more.
Chloe Booker has been battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that relapsed this year. She loves princesses, so a local group teamed up with businesses to give her the best day of her life, a spa day complete with pedicures, nails and hair, and then a princess party extravaganza, with all the Disney royalty in attendance.
Booker has a long road ahead of her, starting this week with a new treatment plan. But she rode off Sunday, not as a cancer patient, but as the princess she’s always dreamt of.
