Sunday would have been Beonna Taylor's 28th birthday had she not been shot and killed by police trying to serve a warrant at her home.
People from her Louisville, Kentucky community gathered to remember her life and tragic death.
"It's unfortunate that she lost her life so young," Mellanie Hunter said as she attended the event. "My son over here, he's 27, so just trying to imagine his life being snuffed out at that age. It's just, it's just extraordinary to me."
It's been 449 days since Taylor died. But each day the number of people supporting her and her family grows larger.
"We must have justice for breonna. We deserve it, she deserves it and our community needs it, really in order to move forward," attendee Sadiqa Reynolds said.
Gospel singers, pastors and community activists turned the big four lawn into a space for celebration saturday, hoping to uplift and motivate the community to continue pushing for change.
"Today is about remembering but it's also about how we forge a path forward," Reynolds said. "We can't let it go. Everybody is alive and well, except for Breonna Taylor."
Many in attendance say it's events like these that are reminding people the fight for equality is far from over.
Delissa Minge said the memorial event was important to keep her name prevalent in the community.
"It's a difference in the civil rights of yesterday and the reality of the rights of our people today. So this is very important that we not let what's happening today," said Minge. "They can't push this under the rug."
Event organizers say they hope to make her birthday celebration an annual tradition. So far, no one involved in Taylor's death is facing charges for it. The FBI is still investigating.
