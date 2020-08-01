ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group that calls itself #ProtestThis held a candlelight vigil in Kiener Plaza Saturday evening to remember homicide victims, and the group challenged the community to show it's outrage over violent crime by protesting in the streets.
Bria Dorsey is a member of the group. Her son, RJ Dorsey, was shot and killed on July 10, 2019.
"I'm fighting for every other person's child now," she said.
According to St. Louis police, a woman was shot multiple times Saturday night near the intersection of Marcus and Newcomb, and appeared to be the city's 156 homicide this year.
"Everybody wakes up and reads the headlines and they're shocking. But then the question comes up,'What am I going to do about it?" said the founder of the group, who goes by the name C-Sharp.
#ProtestThis says it's an organization working to bring attention to the problem of violent crime and find solutions to reduce the problem that it says has plagued the city.
Tricia Gooden recently got involved and says sometimes she can't sleep at night because of all the gunfire and sirens from emergency vehicles.
"I just want to feel safe in my neighborhood," she said.
C-Sharp said members of the group are working with law enforcement agencies to solve cases of violent crime and look for innovative solutions to reduce the number of homicides in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.