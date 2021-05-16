ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new push is now taking shape to clean up St. Louis.
Pocket Parks' goal is to turn small vacant lots in the city into pocket parks. The parks are mini parks or gardens that are open to the public. The group hopes to create a networks of parks across the region.
Pocket Parks hosted an event at a vacant lot in downtown St. Louis at the corner of Locust and 10th Streets to show how the parks can enhance the desirability of an area and encourages foot traffic. They believe pedestrian friendly, active streets are not only safer streets but they also help bring patrons to area businesses.
"People want vibrancy and art work. The number one thing was outdoor seating and greenery. So, I think people just want to see some liveliness back on our streets," said Founder Samantha Smugala.
There will be more events over the summer, the organization is looking to make partnerships and collect donations to create more pocket parks throughout the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.