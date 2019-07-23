BEL-NOR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a tractor overturned near a creek at a north St. Louis County golf course.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to the Normandie Golf Club in the 7600 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
The golf course told News 4 a young grounds crew member had a tractor accident near a creek. The man was reportedly pinned under the tractor and died.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.