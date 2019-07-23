BEL-NOR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a tractor overturned near a creek at a north St. Louis County golf course.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to the Normandie Golf Club in the 7600 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

Tractor in Creek at Golf Course

The golf course told News 4 a young grounds crew member had a tractor accident near a creek. The man was reportedly pinned under the tractor and died. 

No other information has been released.

News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.

