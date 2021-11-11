CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) -- A groundbreaking was held in Chesterfield at the site of a new facility for Gateway Studios and Production Services. The four people behind the new company hope to return the area to a place of prominence in the music business.
David Haskell serves on the board of the Country Music Association and is president of business development for the company.
"St. Louis used to be a very large hub for both music and production," he said.
Plans are for a $130 million state-of-the-art facility that will be 330,000 square feet. The largest of several studios will be the size of a football field and over 80 feet high. Its company site will be built near The Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The site was chosen, in part, because of its location.
"If you draw a 600-mile pin around Chesterfield, you can hit most of the major metropolitan United States of America," Haskell said.
The facility's studios will be where large, elaborate stage productions are built for concerts and where recording artists will come to rehearse before beginning a tour. Haskell said being across the street from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport was a big key, because it makes it easy for CEOs and music artists to fly in for rehearsals and meetings and fly home at the end of the day.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson attended the groundbreaking and called the planned facility "cutting edge."
"And to have this based right here in Chesterfield and for me to have it here in Missouri. It is a great day let me tell you for this region of the state," Parson said.
The studios are expected to employ 100 people with some jobs starting at as much as $78,000 a year. There are plans to provide training and educational opportunities to build a talent pipeline for this segment of the music industry.
A luxury hotel is planned for next door and construction for the entire project is expected to be completed in early 2023.
