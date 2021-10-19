DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday marked the beginning of a $16 million investment in Dellwood.
Refuge and Restoration Church is taking over a plot of land of West Florissant that has been vacant for more than 15 years. The spot will become a community resource center with an early childhood center, workforce development, a health center, as well as a bank and a church.
"Beyond the physical transformation that will take place here, I thought about really the example at the end of the day that regular people like Beverly and I could be to somebody who wants a changed life," said Refuge and Restoration Pastor Ken Jenkins.
The 90,000 square foot space expected to reach more than 250 children, almost 800 unemployed adults and 3,000 unbanked or underbanked individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.