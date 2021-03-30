ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new, Anheuser-Busch-backed company has taken another step towards making St. Louis its home.
On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for EverGrain, a company that turns leftover barley remnants from brewing into protein and fiber supplements. EverGrain is putting nearly $100 million into its new production facility and headquarters on the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis brewery campus.
"EverGrain represents the future of good green jobs," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. "At the intersection of sustainability and innovation, they are proof that they can build our economy and revitalize our workforce for the future in a sustainable and meaningful way."
The development is part of A-B's plan to invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities through next year.
