ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A $92 million effort to make the Missouri Botanical Garden even more beautiful for visitors will start Thursday.
Thursday morning, a groundbreaking will be held at the Missouri Botanical Garden for the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center.
The current visitor center is known as Ridway Visitor Center and was built to accommodate 250,000 visitors yearly, but the botanical garden said they get around a million visitors every year. The new center will allow for enhanced education programs and more events.
“It will provide us with wonderful new facilities that we can provide for our visitors and all of those who come to the garden over the coming decades, millions of people will pass through the center,” said Missouri Botanical Garden President Dr. Peter Wyse Jackson.
According to the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center is being privately funded.
The garden will remain open through the construction process, which is set to be finished in spring 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.